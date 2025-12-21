WhatsApp ‘Ghost Pairing’ Scam Alert: Hyderabad Police Warn Users Against Dangerous New Fraud
Hyderabad Police warn WhatsApp users about the Ghost Pairing scam that silently hacks accounts without OTP. Learn how to stay safe and protect your data.
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents have been urged to stay alert after a sharp rise in a WhatsApp ‘Ghost Pairing’ scam, a new cyber fraud that can silently hijack user accounts. The warning comes after several cases where users clicked on suspicious links and lost access to their WhatsApp, leading to financial loss and data theft.
What Is the WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Scam?
According to Hyderabad police, cybercriminals are using a technique called Ghost Pairing, which allows them to hack WhatsApp accounts without OTP or QR code scanning.
Users receive messages such as:
- “Hello… have you seen this photo of yours?”
- “Is this message about you?”
These messages often come with a malicious link, sometimes even from a known contact.
How the Scam Works
Once the user clicks the link:
- A fake WhatsApp Web page opens
- The victim’s WhatsApp gets linked to the hacker’s device instantly
- No OTP or phone access is required
This silent hacking method is why it is called Ghost Pairing.
What Hackers Can Do After Access
After gaining control, cybercriminals can:
- Read personal chats
- Download photos and videos
- Copy the contact list
- Send messages asking for money
- Lock the real user out of their own WhatsApp account
Hyderabad Police Advisory on WhatsApp Scam
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar has issued strict warnings and shared key safety measures to prevent falling victim to this fraud.
Safety Tips to Protect Your WhatsApp
- Never click on suspicious links, even from known contacts
- Immediately check Settings → Linked Devices
- If an unknown device is found, log it out immediately
- Always enable Two-Step Verification
- Keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version
Why Cyber Awareness Is Critical
Police officials stressed that as technology evolves, cybercrime methods are also becoming more advanced. Even a small mistake can give hackers complete access to private data.
Authorities have urged citizens to stay informed and help spread awareness to prevent further victims.
Final Warning to WhatsApp Users
The WhatsApp Ghost Pairing scam in Hyderabad is a serious cyber threat. Staying cautious, avoiding unknown links, and following basic digital safety practices can protect users from major losses.
