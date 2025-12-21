WhatsApp ‘Ghost Pairing’ Scam Alert: Hyderabad Police Warn Users Against Dangerous New Fraud

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents have been urged to stay alert after a sharp rise in a WhatsApp ‘Ghost Pairing’ scam, a new cyber fraud that can silently hijack user accounts. The warning comes after several cases where users clicked on suspicious links and lost access to their WhatsApp, leading to financial loss and data theft.

What Is the WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Scam?

According to Hyderabad police, cybercriminals are using a technique called Ghost Pairing, which allows them to hack WhatsApp accounts without OTP or QR code scanning.

Users receive messages such as:

“Hello… have you seen this photo of yours?”

“Is this message about you?”

These messages often come with a malicious link, sometimes even from a known contact.

Also Read: Does God Exist? Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadvi Debate Sparks Wide Discussion: Video

How the Scam Works

Once the user clicks the link:

A fake WhatsApp Web page opens

opens The victim’s WhatsApp gets linked to the hacker’s device instantly

No OTP or phone access is required

This silent hacking method is why it is called Ghost Pairing.

What Hackers Can Do After Access

After gaining control, cybercriminals can:

Read personal chats

Download photos and videos

Copy the contact list

Send messages asking for money

Lock the real user out of their own WhatsApp account

Hyderabad Police Advisory on WhatsApp Scam

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar has issued strict warnings and shared key safety measures to prevent falling victim to this fraud.

Safety Tips to Protect Your WhatsApp

Never click on suspicious links , even from known contacts

, even from known contacts Immediately check Settings → Linked Devices

If an unknown device is found, log it out immediately

Always enable Two-Step Verification

Keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version

Why Cyber Awareness Is Critical

Police officials stressed that as technology evolves, cybercrime methods are also becoming more advanced. Even a small mistake can give hackers complete access to private data.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay informed and help spread awareness to prevent further victims.

Final Warning to WhatsApp Users

The WhatsApp Ghost Pairing scam in Hyderabad is a serious cyber threat. Staying cautious, avoiding unknown links, and following basic digital safety practices can protect users from major losses.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.