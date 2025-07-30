Soha Ali Khan reveals why she starts her morning with ‘raw garlic’

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan revealed that since the past four weeks, she has started her morning with a “little bite” of “raw garlic”.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video. In the clip, the actress is seen having a clove of garlic.

For the caption, she wrote: “So for the past four weeks I have been starting my mornings with a little bite — of raw garlic Why? Because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance. It’s ancient wisdom that still holds strong.”

The actress then shared that she starts her morning wellness routine with raw garlic.

“I take one raw clove on an empty stomach, chew for as long as I can to activate the magic compound allicin (tell me your best time!) and then swallow with water. If you are not brave enough to chew you can crush it and let it rest for ten minutes,” added Soha.

She warned that “raw garlic” is not everyone’s cup of tea.

“It’s not for everyone — if you’re on blood thinners, have tummy sensitivity, or planning surgery, always check with your doc first! PS: Yes, the garlic breath is real but so are the benefits – so I suggest a good brushing of the teeth and a healthy dose of mouthwash after #WellnessRituals #MorningHabits #HolisticHealth #GarlicGlowUp.”

A few days ago, Soha shared that she has been drinking white pumpkin juice detoxifying drink on an empty stomach for the past three months.

In the caption, she wrote, “Self-love is hugely important ! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach for the past three months. It’s detoxifying, cooling, and great for my gut #nutrition #detox #juice #morningritual #fitnessfriday.”

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.