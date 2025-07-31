Solar Eclipse: Is India Going to Witness It? NASA Reveals the Truth

There will be no solar eclipse on August 2, and the public is advised not to pay attention to misleading social media posts and WhatsApp rumors.

The American space agency NASA has clarified that no solar eclipse—partial or total—will occur on August 2, 2025. Instead, NASA reports that a partial solar eclipse will occur between the night of September 21 and 22, 2025, which will be visible only in selected regions, including eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and some parts of the South Pacific Ocean. Even in these regions, the eclipse will not result in complete darkness.

Importantly, this partial eclipse will not be visible in India.

NASA astronomers further clarified that the next total solar eclipse will occur on August 2, 2027. This eclipse will be visible along a narrow path of approximately 9,462 miles, passing through 11 countries, including Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia. It will last for 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest solar eclipse of the century.

NASA’s clarification comes after false messages circulated on social media, especially on WhatsApp, claiming that the world would witness a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2025, leading to complete darkness for 6 minutes. NASA has confirmed that this claim is entirely fabricated and not based on scientific fact.

The public is urged to trust only verified sources and refrain from spreading unverified information via social media platforms or WhatsApp groups. Following credible scientific agencies like NASA is essential for accurate information on celestial events.