Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her ‘Convenient’ Definition of Marriage with Fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared her personal and “convenient” definition of marriage in a lighthearted post on social media. The ‘Akira’ actress took to Instagram stories to share a fun video with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, offering a glimpse into their playful relationship.

In the video, Zaheer is driving the car while Sonakshi is seen in a carefree “masti” mode. The video also features a fan’s message that humorously describes marriage as an understanding where one partner drives for hours while the other enjoys coffee, gives questionable directions, and naps along the way.

The caption on the video read, “Hence proved,” suggesting Sonakshi’s take on this witty definition of marriage. Along with the video, Sonakshi also shared a link to her latest vlog titled “Trip to Australia – PART 2 – Melbourne to Sydney,” where she and Zaheer give fans a sneak peek into their enjoyable trip.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Playful Social Media Moments

This isn’t the first time the couple has shared their fun moments with their followers. Recently, Sonakshi posted a hilarious video from a flight, where Zaheer tried to capture a selfie with her. However, just as Sonakshi posed with a smile, Zaheer mischievously raised the partition between their seats, causing a fit of laughter. Sonakshi humorously captioned the video, “How can I fall for this every single time?!?!?”

In another playful post, Sonakshi and Zaheer teased each other over food. The video shows Zaheer offering Sonakshi a bite of his meal, claiming it’s “good carbs,” but when Sonakshi attempts to take a bite, Zaheer pulls it away and eats it himself instead. Sonakshi captioned the clip, “He knows how to test my willpower… and my patience.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will star alongside Zaheer in their upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, this project marks their second collaboration after their work together in “Double XXL.”

Sonakshi’s social media posts offer fans a glimpse into the fun and playful dynamic she shares with her husband, keeping their followers entertained with every update.