Death toll from plane crash at South Korean airport rises to 120

South Korea's national fire agency says 120 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire after a failed landing at an airport in the country's south.

Mohammed Yousuf29 December 2024 - 12:29
Seoul: South Korea‘s national fire agency says 120 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire after a failed landing at an airport in the country’s south.

The fire engulfed the Jeju Air aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and exploded after crashing into a barrier on Sunday. The country’s emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

