Plane Crash in South Korea: 96 Dead as Jeju Airlines Flight Bursts into Flames

A devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday has left at least 96 dead and scores missing. The Jeju Airlines flight, carrying 181 people, veered off the runway upon landing and burst into flames, South Korea’s National Fire Agency confirmed.

“Two survivors have been rescued, including one flight attendant and one passenger,” the fire agency stated. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 32 fire trucks and hundreds of emergency responders at the scene.

Crash Details and Possible Causes

The ill-fated Boeing 737-8AS was returning from Bangkok, Thailand when it encountered issues during landing. Initial reports suggest a combination of a bird strike and adverse weather conditions may have caused the crash. Video footage from local broadcaster MBC showed smoke billowing from the engines moments before the plane was engulfed in flames.

During a briefing, Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of the Muan Fire Station, confirmed, “The exact cause will be determined after a joint investigation, but initial findings point to external factors.”

Photos from the scene show the plane’s tail section consumed by flames, with emergency crews working tirelessly to evacuate passengers from the wreckage.

Victims and Rescue Efforts

Among the dead, 37 women and 25 men have been identified. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on the airport’s runway in Muan County, about 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Rescue authorities are focusing efforts on the plane’s rear section, where some passengers might still be trapped. “Every available resource is being mobilized to save lives,” said Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Jeju Air’s Response

Jeju Airlines, one of South Korea’s largest low-cost carriers, expressed deep regret over the tragedy. The airline said, “We sincerely apologize for this incident and will do everything possible to assist the victims and their families.”

This marks the first fatal crash in Jeju Air’s history since its establishment in 2005. The carrier previously experienced a non-fatal runway incident in 2007 involving a Bombardier Q400.

Government and International Reactions

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, extended condolences to the victims’ families, pledging support through the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Domestically, the crash adds to an already volatile political environment. South Korea’s government is grappling with the fallout from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and the imposition of martial law. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has convened an emergency cabinet meeting to oversee rescue and recovery efforts.

Aviation Safety Concerns

Despite its strong safety record, this crash is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in aviation. It is South Korea‘s deadliest aviation disaster since the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam, which killed 228 people.

As the nation mourns this tragedy, rescue teams continue their efforts while investigators work to uncover the precise causes behind the catastrophic crash.