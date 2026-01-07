TGSRTC Rolls Out 6,431 Special Buses to Manage Sankranthi Rush Across Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major move to handle the festive travel rush, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses for Sankranthi to ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable journeys for passengers travelling to their hometowns. The large-scale deployment reflects the Telangana government’s efforts to ease congestion during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Officials said passenger demand is expected to be very high on:

January 9

January 10

January 12

January 13

Return journey rush is likely on:

January 18

January 19

Based on demand, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses dynamically, adding or diverting services wherever required.

Special Buses from Major Hyderabad Hubs

As part of the Sankranthi travel plan, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses from key locations in Hyderabad, including:

MGBS

JBS

Uppal Cross Roads

Aramghar

LB Nagar

KPHB

Bowenpally

Gachibowli

To ensure passenger comfort, facilities such as pandals, shamianas, seating arrangements, public address systems, drinking water, and mobile toilets will be provided at these hubs.

Efficient Management of Return Journey Rush

TGSRTC officials clarified that even if passenger turnout is low on certain return routes, empty buses will be quickly rerouted to high-demand corridors. This step ensures that TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses in the most efficient way without causing inconvenience to travelers.

Fare Revision Rules Explained

Under GO No. 16 (2003), TGSRTC is permitted to revise fares for special buses up to 1.5 times during major festivals to meet fuel and maintenance costs.

Revised fares apply only to special buses

Applicable within Telangana and selected interstate routes on peak days

Regular services will continue with normal fares

Free Travel for Women Continues

Under the state government’s Mahalaxmi Scheme, free travel for women will continue during the Sankranthi festival on:

Palle Velugu

Express

City Ordinary

Metro Express services

This benefit remains unchanged even as TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses for the festival.

Advance Booking and Helpline Numbers

Passengers are advised to book tickets early to avoid last-minute rush.

Online booking: www.tgsrtcbus.in

www.tgsrtcbus.in TGSRTC Call Centres: 040-69440000 040-23450033



With TGSRTC rolling out 6,431 Special buses, enhanced facilities at major bus stations, and dynamic route management, Sankranthi travel across Telangana is expected to be smoother and more organised. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the special services during the festive season.

