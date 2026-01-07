TGSRTC Rolls Out 6,431 Special Buses to Manage Sankranthi Rush Across Telangana
TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses for Sankranthi to manage heavy travel rush, peak dates, special services from Hyderabad hubs, fare rules, and free travel for women.
Hyderabad: In a major move to handle the festive travel rush, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses for Sankranthi to ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable journeys for passengers travelling to their hometowns. The large-scale deployment reflects the Telangana government’s efforts to ease congestion during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
TGSRTC Rolls Out 6,431 Special Buses: Peak Travel Dates
Officials said passenger demand is expected to be very high on:
- January 9
- January 10
- January 12
- January 13
Return journey rush is likely on:
- January 18
- January 19
Based on demand, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses dynamically, adding or diverting services wherever required.
Special Buses from Major Hyderabad Hubs
As part of the Sankranthi travel plan, TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses from key locations in Hyderabad, including:
- MGBS
- JBS
- Uppal Cross Roads
- Aramghar
- LB Nagar
- KPHB
- Bowenpally
- Gachibowli
To ensure passenger comfort, facilities such as pandals, shamianas, seating arrangements, public address systems, drinking water, and mobile toilets will be provided at these hubs.
Efficient Management of Return Journey Rush
TGSRTC officials clarified that even if passenger turnout is low on certain return routes, empty buses will be quickly rerouted to high-demand corridors. This step ensures that TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses in the most efficient way without causing inconvenience to travelers.
Fare Revision Rules Explained
Under GO No. 16 (2003), TGSRTC is permitted to revise fares for special buses up to 1.5 times during major festivals to meet fuel and maintenance costs.
- Revised fares apply only to special buses
- Applicable within Telangana and selected interstate routes on peak days
- Regular services will continue with normal fares
Free Travel for Women Continues
Under the state government’s Mahalaxmi Scheme, free travel for women will continue during the Sankranthi festival on:
- Palle Velugu
- Express
- City Ordinary
- Metro Express services
This benefit remains unchanged even as TGSRTC rolls out 6,431 Special buses for the festival.
Advance Booking and Helpline Numbers
Passengers are advised to book tickets early to avoid last-minute rush.
- Online booking: www.tgsrtcbus.in
- TGSRTC Call Centres:
- 040-69440000
- 040-23450033
With TGSRTC rolling out 6,431 Special buses, enhanced facilities at major bus stations, and dynamic route management, Sankranthi travel across Telangana is expected to be smoother and more organised. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the special services during the festive season.
