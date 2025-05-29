Hyderabad: Special Monsoon Fogging Pilot Programme Launched to Combat Mosquito Menace

Hyderabad: Responding to the rising mosquito problem and the looming threat of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season, the GHMC Entomology Department has launched a Special Monsoon Fogging Pilot Programme in Vijay Nagar Division.

AIMIM Representation Leads to Action

The initiative was launched following a representation by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to address public health concerns. The fogging programme is aimed at reducing mosquito populations and minimizing the risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya during the monsoon.

Corporator Dr Mohd Khasim Oversees Operations

The drive is being closely monitored by Vijay Nagar Division Corporator Dr Mohd Khasim, who is ensuring that all critical areas within the division receive fogging treatment. Special attention is being paid to densely populated colonies, stagnant water zones, and vulnerable areas.

Model Initiative Under AIMIM Leadership

The fogging pilot is being implemented under the visionary leadership of AIMIM Chief Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Nampally MLA Janab Mohammed Majid Hussain, who aim to expand the programme across other GHMC divisions. The current drive in Vijay Nagar is expected to serve as a model for comprehensive fogging coverage in the entire constituency.

Goal: 100% Fogging Coverage

Authorities have set a clear objective of achieving 100% fogging coverage in the coming weeks. Residents have been encouraged to cooperate with the GHMC teams and report mosquito breeding spots for swift intervention.

The pilot programme is seen as a proactive step toward safeguarding public health during the monsoon and reflects the importance of timely civic action in controlling seasonal outbreaks.