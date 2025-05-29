Hyderabad Gears Up for Monsoon: 146 Water-Logging Spots Identified, Action Plan in Full Swing

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season approaches, Hyderabad is stepping up its flood preparedness measures. City In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a detailed review of the monsoon readiness efforts, with a special focus on drainage and water supply systems.

146 Water-Logging Spots Mapped by GHMC and Water Board

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have identified 146 water-logging points across the city. These vulnerable areas are being prioritized for preventive action to avoid flooding and traffic disruptions during heavy rains.

Minister Stresses Clean Drinking Water and Sewage Management

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water, effective sewage management, and round-the-clock ground-level monitoring. He emphasized that every department must coordinate efficiently to mitigate risks during the rainy season.

30% Drop in Sewage Complaints Under 90-Day Plan

Under the ongoing 90-day action plan, officials reported a 30% decrease in sewage overflow complaints. The Minister noted this improvement as a sign of progress and urged officials to maintain momentum in resolving long-standing civic issues.

Soak Pit Construction Made Mandatory

Highlighting the importance of sustainable drainage, the Minister stressed the construction of soak pits to reduce surface runoff. He warned that strict enforcement action would be taken against those failing to comply with these regulations.

Push for Revenue, Leak Prevention, and Legal Action

Ponnam Prabhakar called for efforts to increase Water Board revenues, prevent water leakages, and take legal action against illegal water connections. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the Water Board in becoming financially self-sufficient.

Helpline Open for Public Complaints

Citizens are encouraged to report any monsoon-related issues or water supply concerns by calling the helpline 155313. The Minister assured that all complaints would be addressed promptly as part of the city’s proactive approach to monsoon challenges.

With the monsoon season just around the corner, Hyderabad’s civic bodies are racing against time to bolster infrastructure and minimize disruptions for residents.