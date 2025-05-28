HYDRAA Reclaims Public Park in Maitreya Nagar, Ends Years-Long Illegal Occupation

In a major development, the Hydraa special task force has successfully freed a one-acre park land in Maitreya Nagar, Chandnagar area of Serilingampally mandal from the clutches of encroachers. The land, originally designated as a park, had been illegally plotted and sold, leading to a long-standing legal dispute.

Park Site Cleared Amid Legal Tangles

Although courts have confirmed that the site is meant for public park use, ongoing litigation allowed encroachers to persist in their attempts to hold the land. According to local residents, the park area had become overrun with thorn bushes and was creating a serious inconvenience, especially with snakes reportedly entering nearby homes.

Locals Complain of Safety and Health Hazards

Residents of Maitreya Nagar, in a grievance report to Prajavani, highlighted that children could not use the area due to overgrowth and the presence of wild animals. They urged immediate action, citing the risk to public safety and health.

Hydraa Removes Illegal Sheds and Restores the Park

Acting swiftly, Hydraa removed both the thick bush cover and several small unoccupied sheds that had come up illegally in the area. The operation restored the public park to its intended purpose.

Locals Thank Hydraa for Protecting Public Asset

With the land now reclaimed and made accessible, Maitreya Nagar residents have expressed deep relief and gratitude. They praised Hydraa for saving a property valued at approximately ₹40 crore, calling it a major victory against land encroachment and a significant step towards reclaiming public spaces.