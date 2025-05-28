Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam Distribution to Begin on June 8 at Nampally

Hyderabad: The Bathini Goud family has announced that their annual fish prasadam distribution for asthma patients will take place on June 8 starting at 10 am at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, coinciding with Mrigasira Karthi day.

Over 190-Year-Old Tradition Continues

The Bathini family, known for continuing a tradition started nearly 190 years ago, provides this free remedy believed to benefit those suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments. The practice, as per their family history, was passed down by a sage to their ancestors and has since drawn lakhs of people from across the country.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Distribute Three Months’ Ration in June; Check Details on New Ration Cards and Member Addition

Preparations in Full Swing with Government Support

The family informed media persons on Wednesday that coordinated arrangements are being made in association with multiple government departments. These include the Hyderabad Collectorate, DGP’s Office, GHMC, Water Works, Police Commissioners, RTC, Municipality, and the Electricity Department.

The Fisheries Department is also making arrangements to provide the required fish stock, which is essential for the preparation of the prasadam.

Volunteer and Medical Support on Ground

Several volunteer organizations such as the Agarwal Seva Dal will assist with food, tea, buttermilk, and drinking water for the visitors. Emergency medical services will also be available at the venue to support patients standing in long queues.

The Bathini family also expressed their gratitude to Badri Vishalal Pannalal Pitti Chairman Sharath Pitti and other stakeholders for their support in organizing the event.

24-Hour Distribution Window

The distribution of fish prasadam will begin at 10 am on June 8 and continue non-stop till 10 am on June 9.

Family members Bathini Amarnath Goud, Sivasankar Goud, Gouri Shankara Goud, Chandrashekar Goud, Santhosh Goud, and Siva Goud were present during the press briefing.