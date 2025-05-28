Telangana Govt to Distribute Three Months’ Ration in June; Check Details on New Ration Cards and Member Addition

The Government of Telangana has announced that ration card holders will receive their entitlements for the months of June, July, and August in a single distribution cycle during the month of June. This initiative aims to streamline the process and ensure timely access to essential commodities.

Ration Shops to Remain Open Throughout June

According to Bushra Sultana, Assistant Civil Supplies Officer, Mehdipatnam Circle, all ration shops will remain operational from June 1 to June 30, allowing beneficiaries ample time to collect their supplies.

Triple Authentication for Three-Month Distribution

In light of the extended distribution, Bushra Sultana explained that beneficiaries will need to authenticate their fingerprint scans three times, as opposed to the usual single scan per month. This measure is introduced to ensure proper allocation and prevent misuse.

eKYC is Mandatory for All Family Members

Emphasizing the importance of digital verification, she urged all families to complete eKYC for every family member linked to the ration card. A significant number of people are yet to comply, which may affect their eligibility for future distributions.

No Plans to Deactivate Any Ration Cards

Addressing rumors circulating among the public, she clarified that the government has made no announcement about deactivating any existing ration cards. Citizens are advised not to panic or trust misinformation.

Member Addition Still Ongoing at Civil Supplies Offices

The process to add new members to existing ration cards is still active. Citizens can visit their local office between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM with the necessary documents, including Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, to complete the procedure.

New Ration Cards May Take Time

Regarding the issuance of new ration cards, Bushra Sultana mentioned that the process is currently slow due to staff shortages. The department has requested additional manpower, and the process will resume at full speed once the gap is filled.

No Need to Pay Brokers for New Cards

She strongly warned the public against paying any brokers or middlemen for getting new ration cards. “Government officials will conduct direct inquiries, and citizens are expected to cooperate. There is no need to pay anyone,” she said.

Selling Government Rice is a Criminal Offense

The government is distributing fine quality rice (Sanna Biyam). Bushra Sultana cautioned that selling this rice is strictly prohibited. Any individual caught doing so will face cancellation of their ration card and may also face criminal charges.

Rice Distribution Based on Card Type

The ration will be distributed based on the type of card held:

AFSC Card : 35 kg rice per card

: 35 kg rice per card FSC Card : 6 kg rice per person

: 6 kg rice per person Annapurna Card: 10 kg rice per card

Additionally, sugar and flour will be distributed according to the respective entitlements linked to each card.