Monsoon Hits Hyderabad Today: Heavy Rainfall Likely Anytime!

The Southwest Monsoon has officially entered Telangana earlier than expected, bringing widespread rainfall across the state. The early arrival of monsoon winds has led to moderate to heavy rains in many districts, signaling the onset of the rainy season.

Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rains Today

According to Telangana Weather officials, monsoon winds are expected to reach Hyderabad today, increasing the chances of heavy rainfall across the city. Residents are advised to remain alert as several areas could receive significant downpours ranging between 40 mm to 60 mm.

Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions

Several localities in Hyderabad are likely to experience moderate to heavy showers. The weather department has issued alerts, urging citizens to take necessary precautions and stay updated with real-time forecasts.

Weather System Overview: Low-Pressure Development Expected

A surface circulation persists over northern Telangana, southern Chhattisgarh, and southern Odisha, extending up to 3.1 to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Due to this system, a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal by May 27, which may intensify by May 29.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely on May 27–29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall between May 27 and May 29 in many regions of Telangana. This development could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions in urban zones, especially in Hyderabad.

Precautions for Residents

Residents in Hyderabad and surrounding districts are advised to: