SRK visits ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ’ musical rehearsals in London

Mumbai/London: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently paid a surprise visit to the rehearsal room of “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical”, the stage adaptation of the cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Directed by Aditya Chopra, the musical is set to premiere at the Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21, 2025.

Cast and Crew React to SRK’s Visit

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran in the musical, expressed her joy:

“Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. It was an incredible feeling to perform some of the iconic scenes he and Kajol originally brought to life.”

Ashley Day, who plays the reimagined role of Rog (inspired by Raj), said the moment was magical:

“Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us with genuine excitement and love. I’ll never forget it.”

Vishal-Sheykhar Praise SRK’s Support

Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, who created the original score for the musical, were thrilled by SRK’s reaction.

“He loved the songs, voices, and energy of the performances,” Vishal shared. “Raj met Rog—what a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Sheykhar added,

“Theatre holds a very special place in SRK’s heart, and his presence was a gift to the entire cast. It’s a moment they’ll always cherish.”

Musical Celebrates a Timeless Bollywood Love Story

“Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” is set between the UK and India and reimagines the timeless love story for a global audience. The musical features:

Book and Lyrics: Nell Benjamin

Nell Benjamin Music: Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani

Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani Choreography: Rob Ashford

Rob Ashford Indian Dance Co-Choreography: Shruti Merchant

Shruti Merchant Scenic Design: Derek McLane

Derek McLane Lighting: Japhy Weideman

Japhy Weideman Sound Design: Tony Gayle

Tony Gayle Video Design: Akhila Krishnan

Akhila Krishnan Musical Supervision: Ted Arthur

Ted Arthur Musical Direction: Benjamin Holder

Benjamin Holder Casting: David Grindrod CDG (Grindrod Burton Casting)

UK Premiere Set for Manchester Opera House

The musical will run at the Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21, 2025, marking its UK premiere and a significant moment in Indian musical theatre history. With SRK’s blessing and a talented international team, the show is poised to mesmerize both Bollywood fans and theatre lovers