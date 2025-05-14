Type 1 diabetes in adulthood increases cardiovascular disease, death risk: Study

New Delhi: Adults diagnosed with type 1 diabetes face a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality, according to a new study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

No Better Prognosis for Late-Onset Type 1 Diabetes

Contrary to common assumptions, the study reveals that individuals diagnosed after age 40 do not have a better health prognosis than those diagnosed earlier in life.

Key Risk Factors Identified

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, highlighted smoking, poor glucose control, and overweight/obesity as the main contributors to increased health risks in adults with type 1 diabetes.

Study Design and Participants

Researchers identified 10,184 adults diagnosed with type 1 diabetes between 2001 and 2020 and compared them with 509,172 individuals in a control group. The results showed a marked increase in death from all causes, including cancer and infections, among those with adult-onset type 1 diabetes.

Less Use of Advanced Diabetes Technology

Dr. Yuxia Wei, a postdoctoral fellow at Karolinska Institutet, pointed out that many of these patients were less likely to use insulin pumps and other advanced diabetes management tools, which may contribute to worse outcomes.

Need for Continued Research

Researchers plan to further investigate microvascular complications and the effectiveness of advanced treatments like insulin pumps in improving health outcomes for adult-onset type 1 diabetes patients.