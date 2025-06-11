SSC CGL 2025 Notification Released: 14,582 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 notification for the recruitment of various posts under different Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India. A total of 14,582 vacancies are expected to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC CGL 2025

Candidates aspiring to apply for these posts must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university is mandatory for most posts.

For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), candidates must have: Scored a minimum of 60% marks in Mathematics at the 10+2 level , or A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics as one of the subjects.

Final-year degree students are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the educational qualifications before the final document verification.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years of age as of August 1, 2025 .

. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website via online mode only.

The last date to apply online is July 4, 2025 .

. Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

Selection Process for SSC CGL 2025

The selection process will consist of multiple stages:

Tier-I Examination (Computer Based Test)

Tier-II Examination (Computer Based Test)

Skill Tests/Document Verification (where applicable)

Candidates who clear all stages will be allotted posts based on their merit and preferences.

Posts Available Under SSC CGL 2025

The recruitment drive includes various Group B and Group C posts such as:

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Income Tax Inspector

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Sub Inspector

Auditor

Accountant

And many other posts under various Central Government departments.

Official Notification and Further Details

For detailed information on eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policy, and post-wise vacancy list, candidates are advised to check the official SSC CGL 2025 notification available on the SSC official website.