Star Hero Gifts ₹250 Crore Property to His 2-Year-Old Daughter: A Hot Topic in Bollywood

It’s common for parents to accumulate wealth and plan for their children’s future. However, Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have taken this to another level by registering a massive property in their daughter Raha Kapoor’s name, even before she turns three. This decision has surprised many and is now a hot topic across Bollywood and social media.

A ₹250 Crore Luxury Mansion in Bandra

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have registered a property worth ₹250 crore in the name of their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The luxury mansion is located in Mumbai’s posh Bandra area, one of the most expensive real estate markets in India. Originally passed down from Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor and then to Ranbir Kapoor, the property has a rich legacy within the Kapoor family.

Complete Remodeling of the Six-Storey Building

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly carried out a complete remodeling of the building. The luxurious six-storey mansion is equipped with ultra-modern amenities and high-end facilities to ensure maximum comfort and convenience for the family.

Legal Process Completed; Family Set to Move In

Sources reveal that all legal formalities have been completed, and the Kapoor family plans to move into the new residence soon. With this move, Raha Kapoor becomes one of the youngest property owners in Bollywood history, owning an estate valued at ₹250 crore at just two years old.

Netizens React to Forward-Thinking Planning

The news has taken social media by storm, with many netizens praising Ranbir and Alia’s forward-thinking approach. Several comments described it as “perfect future planning,” while others expressed amazement at how Raha has already started making records as a star kid.

Raha Kapoor: A Star Kid Making Headlines

Born in November 2022, Raha Kapoor is already making headlines and setting records. With this massive inheritance at such a young age, she has further cemented her place among Bollywood’s elite star kids, capturing the attention of fans and industry watchers alike.