Steve Smith eyes return for second Test against West Indies

Bridgetown: Star Australian batter Steve Smith is set to rejoin the national squad in Barbados as he intensifies his recovery ahead of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada, beginning July 3. Smith missed the first Test—where Australia clinched a 159-run victory—due to a dislocated right little finger.

Recovery in New York Underway with Light Batting Practice

Smith has been rehabilitating in New York, where he resumed light batting practice using a tennis ball and an incredi-ball, as revealed by Australian captain Pat Cummins. The injury occurred during the World Test Championship final on June 13.

“His wound is looking good… the next stage is to come here and hit some balls in the nets,” said Cummins.

Protective Split Remains, But Return Looks Likely

Although Smith is expected to bat with a protective split for up to eight weeks, the team remains hopeful that he’ll be cleared to play. If fit, Smith will resume his customary No. 4 spot in the batting order.

Australia’s Top Order Struggled Without Smith and Labuschagne

In the absence of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia’s top order faltered against the West Indies pace attack in the first Test. Teenage debutant Sam Konstas scored just 3 and 5, while Josh Inglis managed 5 and 12 in the No. 4 role. Cameron Green, batting at No. 3 for only the second time, also had a poor outing.

Pat Cummins Backs Young Batters Despite Setback

Despite the batting failures, Cummins remained confident in his team’s younger players.

“Of course, the top order would like to score more runs… The challenge is adjusting to different conditions. But we back them. Their preparation has been excellent,” he said.

Historic Test in Grenada Awaits

Australia will travel to Grenada on Monday for what will be their first-ever Test match on the island. The last time Australia played in Grenada was during an ODI in 2008, long before any member of the current squad debuted internationally.