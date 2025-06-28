Indian Railways: Slight Relief for Passengers as Union Minister Clarifies on Fare Hike

New Delhi: In response to recent reports about a possible fare hike, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna clarified that Indian Railways is considering a gradual increase in ticket prices, rather than a steep, sudden hike. The objective is to avoid causing financial stress to railway passengers while balancing the operational costs of the railway system.

Indian Railways Plans Step-by-Step Fare Adjustment

Minister Somanna emphasized that the government is planning to increase train ticket prices in phases. He assured that there would not be a one-time hike, and any changes in fare would be implemented in a controlled and passenger-friendly manner.

“The fare structure is still under discussion. The goal is to ensure passengers are not burdened. Ticket prices will be revised in phases if needed,” said Somanna.

Expected Fare Hike Details from Next Month

According to preliminary sources, the new railway ticket charges may take effect from the 1st of next month. The proposed changes are as follows:

Class of Travel Proposed Hike Per Kilometer Non-AC Mail/Express Trains ₹0.01 per km AC Class Trains ₹0.02 per km

However, it is reported that second-class bogie fares for distances up to 500 kilometers may remain unchanged, providing relief to short-distance travelers.

Greenfield Airport in Chennai: Railway Station Proposal Under Review

In addition to fare revisions, Minister Somanna also addressed the proposed railway station construction in Parandur, in light of the Greenfield Airport project planned for Chennai. He stated that the final decision has not yet been made, and discussions are still ongoing with relevant authorities regarding the feasibility of the station.

Why the Fare Hike Is Being Considered

The Ministry of Railways has been exploring options to increase revenue while maintaining and upgrading infrastructure. Rising operational costs, energy expenses, and modernization projects are some of the key reasons behind the consideration for fare hikes.

What Passengers Need to Know