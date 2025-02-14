Stock Market Opens Higher as Trump Promises ‘Wonderful Trade Deals’ for India and US

Mumbai: Positive Market Sentiment Amid US-India Trade Talks the Indian stock market opened on a strong note on Friday following remarks from US President Donald Trump, who hinted at “wonderful trade deals” between India and the US.

Investors reacted positively to the announcement, driving up key benchmark indices. This development marks a significant moment in US-India economic relations, as both nations seek to strengthen bilateral trade partnerships.

Sensex and Nifty Surge on Optimism

The Sensex surged 279.95 points, or 0.37%, to reach 76,418.92, while the Nifty climbed 84 points, or 0.36%, to 23,115.40 in early trade. The banking and midcap sectors also saw gains, reflecting broader market optimism.

Nifty Bank : Up 196.75 points (0.40%) at 49,556.60.

: Up 196.75 points (0.40%) at 49,556.60. Nifty Midcap 100 : Trading at 51,014.20, up by 133 points (0.26%).

: Trading at 51,014.20, up by 133 points (0.26%). Nifty Smallcap 100: Slightly down by 20.25 points (0.13%), settling at 15,953.60.

Market analysts highlighted that despite the overall bullish trend, some selling pressure was observed at higher levels. “The Nifty 50 has formed a red candle on the daily scale, which indicates resistance at higher levels,” said Hrishikesh Yedve from Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Key Market Levels to Watch

Yedve pointed out that the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is currently at 23,270, making the 23,270–23,300 range a crucial resistance zone. On the downside, he identified 22,780 as an important support level and advised traders to follow a buy-on-dips strategy as long as this level holds.

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex In the Sensex pack, several stocks led the rally, while a few lagged due to profit booking and sector-specific concerns.

Top Gainers:

Tata Steel

ICICI Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

HCL Technologies

Tata Motors

Bajaj Finserv

IndusInd Bank

Axis Bank

Infosys

Bajaj Finance

Top Losers:

Sun Pharma

UltraTech Cement

Asian Paints

HDFC Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Global Market Trends Influence Indian Indices The bullish momentum in Indian markets follows a strong session in US equity markets:

Dow Jones: Up 0.77%, closing at 44,711.43.

Up 0.77%, closing at 44,711.43. S&P 500: Added 1.04%, ending at 6,115.07.

Added 1.04%, ending at 6,115.07. Nasdaq: Gained 1.50%, closing at 19,945.64.

Meanwhile, Asian markets showed mixed trends:

Positive: Jakarta, China, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong traded in the green.

Jakarta, China, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong traded in the green. Negative: Japan was the only major Asian market trading in the red.

Institutional Activity: FIIs vs. DIIs

Institutional investors played a key role in shaping market movements. On February 13, 2025, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 2,789.91 crore for the seventh consecutive day. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided crucial support by purchasing equities worth Rs 2,934.50 crore, cushioning the market from further declines.

Factors to Watch Moving Forward

Market experts believe that investor sentiment will be influenced by multiple macroeconomic factors in the coming days, including:

Global Market Trends – Developments in US and Asian markets will guide investor strategies. Crude Oil Prices – Fluctuations in crude oil rates could impact inflation and corporate profitability. Institutional Flows – FIIs and DIIs’ activity will play a key role in short-term market direction. US-India Trade Talks – Any concrete trade agreements between the two nations could boost investor confidence.

According to Aakash Shah of Choice Broking, “Investors should remain watchful of key economic indicators and global cues. If positive developments emerge from the India-US trade discussions, we could see further bullish momentum in Indian markets.”