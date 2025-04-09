Stock Markets Closed Tomorrow! Here’s Why Trading is Halted Nationwide

There will be no trading activity in India’s major stock exchanges—BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange)—on Thursday, April 10, 2025, due to the observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

As per the official holiday calendars of BSE and NSE, all market segments including Equity, Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), and EGR (Electronic Gold Receipts) will remain closed for the day.

Trading to Resume on April 11

Investors should note that the markets will reopen on Friday, April 11. In light of the Thursday holiday, the weekly expiry of Nifty options was conducted on Wednesday.

Markets End in Red Ahead of Holiday

Ahead of the closure, Indian equity markets witnessed a negative trading session on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex dropped by 379 points or 0.51% to settle at 73,847, while the NSE Nifty fell 136 points or 0.61% to close at 22,399.

Broader markets also faced selling pressure—Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 255 points (0.51%) to 49,582, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 132 points (0.86%) to 15,256.

FMCG Stocks Buck the Trend

Despite the overall decline, FMCG stocks outperformed after the RBI announced a 25-basis point cut in the repo rate. The Nifty FMCG index surged 1.78%, driven by renewed interest in consumption-related stocks.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in April 2025:

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti April 14 (Monday): Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

Investors are advised to plan their trades keeping the upcoming holidays in mind.