Shock in Telangana Politics: TELANGANA BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath Passes Away

Hyderabad: Maganti Gopinath, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA representing Jubilee Hills constituency, passed away suddenly, leaving the party and his supporters in deep shock. He was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after his health deteriorated, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Maganti Gopinath was regarded as one of the most active and popular leaders in the BRS. He had previously been associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining BRS. Known for his amiable personality, Gopinath also maintained strong ties with the film industry, especially among Tollywood circles.

Following the news of his demise, a large number of BRS leaders, party workers, and supporters gathered outside the hospital and his residence, mourning the loss of a beloved leader. The atmosphere was filled with grief as people paid their respects.

Several political leaders and film personalities expressed their condolences, remembering Gopinath for his contributions to politics and his strong connect with the public.