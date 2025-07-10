Suniel Shetty aka ACP Vikram gets pulled into a new maze in ‘Hunter Season 2’ teaser

Mumbai: The makers of the hit crime thriller “Hunter” have dropped the official teaser for Season 2, and it promises a gripping, high-octane ride across Mumbai and Thailand. Actor Suniel Shetty reprises his role as ACP Vikram, diving into a new maze of crime, emotion, and revenge.

A New Villain, A New Mission

This season, ACP Vikram finds himself up against a mysterious and unreadable new villain, raising the stakes higher than ever. The teaser hints at explosive action sequences and an emotionally driven storyline where Vikram is not just a cop, but a father with nothing left to lose.

Jackie Shroff Joins the Cast as ‘Salesman’

Joining Shetty in this intense crime saga is veteran actor Jackie Shroff, playing a complex and unpredictable antagonist named Salesman. According to Shroff, the role allowed him to explore a character full of layers, calculation, and subtle menace, creating a powerful face-off with Shetty’s Vikram.

New Faces Add Depth to the Series

Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht will also be seen in key roles in Season 2, adding further emotional and narrative depth. The series is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced by Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India Limited.

Suniel Shetty on Season 2: “Vikram is Pushed to the Edge”

Reflecting on his return, Shetty shared:

“Season 1 was special. The audience saw Vikram running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in unimaginable ways. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He’s a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen.”

Jackie Shroff: “Season 2 Packs a Solid Punch with Emotion”

Sharing his excitement, Jackie Shroff said: