Sunny Deol Confirms Jaat 2 & Border 2 After Box Office Success of Jaat

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of his latest release, Jaat, which has managed a decent collection at the box office, even in the face of controversy and competition from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2. The film has struck a chord with audiences, prompting the actor to celebrate with a heartfelt message to his fans and tease two major sequels — Jaat 2 and Border 2.

“Jaat 2 Will Be Even Better,” Promises Sunny in Instagram Video

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram to share a scenic video of himself walking through the mountains. In the video, he said:

“Aap logon ne mujhe meri jaat ke liye dher saara pyaar diya… Mai waada karta hun, Jaat 2 isse bhi achi hogi.”

(You gave me so much love for Jaat… I promise, Jaat 2 will be even better.)

He also shared his love for nature:

“Mai aksar waadiyon me ghumne aajata hun, kyunki mujhe bahut acha lagta hai.”

(I often go for a walk in the valleys because I like it very much.)

Border 2 Begins Soon, Confirms Sunny Deol

Along with Jaat 2, Sunny Deol confirmed that shooting for Border 2 will begin in a few days:

“Kuch dino me mai apne border ki shooting ke liye nikal jaunga.”

(I will leave for Border shooting in a few days.)

In his emotional caption, he wrote:

“Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat… Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta.”

(Your love is my strength… Your enthusiasm is my success.)

He also encouraged fans to keep sharing videos and reactions to Jaat, stating that their love has made the film a success.

Jaat 2 Announced: Gopichand Malineni Returns as Director

Sunny Deol officially announced the sequel Jaat 2: On To A New Mission and unveiled the first poster of the film. The sequel will once again be directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, TG Vishwa Prasad, and Mythri Movie Makers.

Border 2 to Release on January 23, 2026

After more than two decades, Sunny Deol will reprise his iconic role in Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war epic, Border. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and features a power-packed ensemble including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 is slated for theatrical release on January 23, 2026, and is expected to be a major patriotic blockbuster.