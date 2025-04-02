Supreme Court Issues Strong Warning to Telangana CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his controversial remarks regarding by-elections in the state. The remarks were made during a hearing on the disqualification case of rebel MLAs.

Court Slams CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks

A bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai expressed its displeasure over Revanth Reddy’s comments made during the state’s budget session, in which he stated that there would be no by-elections, even if MLAs switch parties. “Making these remarks in the sacred legislature… The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is a mockery of a person holding the rank of Chief Minister,” Justice Gavai remarked.

The court emphasized that the remarks made by political leaders in the assembly are of significant value, and that courts take them seriously. The bench directed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing the CM, to advise Revanth Reddy not to make such comments again. It further warned that the comments could lead to contempt of court proceedings if repeated. “We are issuing contempt of court notices… Under no circumstances will we ignore such comments,” the bench stated.

By-Elections Controversy and Remarks in Telangana Assembly

The controversy stems from comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a recent assembly session. He assured the assembly that there would be no by-elections in Telangana, even for MLAs who had switched parties. Reddy’s comments challenged the legality of holding by-elections in the state, dismissing the notion that switching parties should result in such elections.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid growing discussions over the disqualification of rebel MLAs in the state, some of whom had moved away from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Reddy claimed that there would be no by-elections, citing that the laws regarding the Speaker’s system and the Constitution had not changed, thus questioning the basis for holding such elections.

Supreme Court’s Role in Upholding Constitutional Integrity

Justice Gavai made it clear that any remarks that undermine the sanctity of the Constitution would not be tolerated. The court’s comments underscore its vigilance in ensuring that the principles laid down in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification of members on grounds of defection, are not taken lightly.

The case in question pertains to the disqualification of several rebel MLAs in Telangana, and the court is expected to provide further clarity on the legal processes and consequences involved.

The Supreme Court’s sharp criticism of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks highlights the importance of adhering to constitutional procedures and respecting the rule of law. The ongoing disqualification case and the issue of by-elections will continue to be closely monitored by both legal experts and political leaders in the state.