Supreme Court-Ordered Inspection Begins at Controversial Kancha Gachibowli Site

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has begun a crucial two-day inspection of the Kancha Gachibowli lands in Hyderabad amid growing concerns over environmental violations and illegal tree felling in the region. The inspection comes following the apex court’s suo moto cognisance of the issue after widespread media coverage and public outrage.

The four-member panel, led by Siddhant Das and comprising CP Goyal, Sunil Limaye, and JR Bhatt, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday and commenced its field inspection of the 400-acre land parcel located near the University of Hyderabad on Thursday. The site has been at the center of a political and environmental storm over allegations of unauthorised development and destruction of green cover.

High-Level Meetings and Stakeholder Consultations

The committee, which is operating under the direct jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, is scheduled to hold multiple high-level meetings with key stakeholders. On Thursday afternoon, the panel will meet with Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior government officials.

On Friday, the CEC will interact with NGOs, student groups, environmental activists, and other stakeholders who have raised concerns regarding the large-scale felling of trees and ecological disruption in the Kancha Gachibowli area.

Environmental Violations Under Scrutiny

The inspection follows allegations that significant portions of green belt and forest cover were cleared illegally under the guise of urban development, despite the ecological sensitivity of the region. The land in question is believed to be part of the eco-sensitive zone surrounding the University of Hyderabad campus, which has been protected from encroachment for decades.

The Supreme Court has directed the CEC to submit its report by April 16, which is expected to significantly influence the future of the land, including any ongoing or proposed real estate developments in the area.

Real Estate and Environmental Concerns Collide

With Hyderabad’s real estate sector booming, the Kancha Gachibowli area has become a hotbed of interest for developers. However, activists argue that urban growth cannot come at the cost of ecological balance and call for sustainable planning in harmony with environmental laws.