Supreme Court’s YouTube Channel Services Resume After Being Hacked

New Delhi: The services on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked on Friday, has resumed.

“This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India is live and up. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been resumed,” said a notice uploaded on the apex court’s website on Friday.

The top court’s YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showed videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs.

A blank video with the title “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION” was live on the hacked channel.

Later in the day, a notice posted on the apex court’s website informed that the court’s YouTube channel was taken down.

“This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” said the notice posted on the top court’s website earlier on Friday.

Later, another notice was uploaded on the website, saying the YouTube channel was live and the services have resumed.

The Supreme Court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before the Constitution benches and matters involving public interest.

In a unanimous decision taken by the full court meeting headed by the then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all Constitution bench hearings following a path-breaking verdict on the matter in 2018.