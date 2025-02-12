Surge in Food Poisoning Cases Among Children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, February 12, 2025 — Multiple families in Hyderabad have reported a sharp rise in food poisoning cases among children, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue. Recent incidents linked to contaminated meals in schools, hostels, and local eateries have triggered public outcry and urgent health advisories from medical experts.

Key Incidents and Causes

School and Hostel Outbreaks: Over 50 students across Kamareddy, Narayanpet, and Suryapet districts fell ill in January after consuming poorly stored or undercooked meals in government institutions. Contaminated Ingredients: Investigations by the Telangana Education Commission identified worm-infested food, unhygienic kitchens, and water contamination as primary causes.

Government Response

Task Forces and Committees : The state formed task forces to inspect kitchens and ensure food safety protocols, though incidents persist due to lax implementation.

: The state formed task forces to inspect kitchens and ensure food safety protocols, though incidents persist due to lax implementation. Uniform Diet Menu: A standardized meal plan was introduced in residential schools, but logistical challenges and budget constraints hinder progress.

Symptoms of Food Poisoning in Children

Watch for these signs:

Vomiting and diarrhea (often watery or frequent).

(often watery or frequent). Abdominal cramps, fever, and lethargy .

. Dehydration indicators: Reduced urine output, dry mouth, or dizziness.

Medical Advice: Precautions and Treatment

1. Immediate Home Care

Hydration is Critical : Use WHO-approved Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or alternatives like coconut water.

: Use WHO-approved Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or alternatives like coconut water. Dietary Adjustments: Offer bland foods (e.g., rice, bananas) and avoid dairy or spicy items.

2. When to Seek Emergency Care

Visit a hospital if the child shows:

Persistent vomiting or blood in stool .

. High fever (above 101.5°F) or unresponsiveness.

3. Prevention Tips

Ensure Safe Food Handling : Cook meals thoroughly, avoid cross-contamination, and store ingredients properly.

: Cook meals thoroughly, avoid cross-contamination, and store ingredients properly. Monitor School Meals: Parents are urged to inspect meal quality and report irregularities to institutional committees.

Expert Insights

Dr. Deepa Agarwal, a Hyderabad-based nutritionist, emphasizes: “Timely rehydration and avoiding self-medication are vital. Severe cases may require antibiotics or hospitalization”.

With recurring food poisoning outbreaks in Hyderabad, proactive measures at home and institutional accountability are essential. Parents are advised to stay vigilant about meal quality and seek prompt medical care if symptoms escalate.

