Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Army Patrol in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: In a recent incident, suspected terrorists fired at an army patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials reported.

Incident in Keri Sector

The attack occurred in the Keri sector of Rajouri, specifically near Baratgala. According to an official statement, a patrolling party of the army came under fire from suspected terrorists at around 2 p.m. from across the border. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The soldiers responded by firing several rounds in retaliation, and searches are currently underway in the area to locate the attackers.

Recent Landmine Explosion Kills Pakistani Terrorists

The incident follows a recent event on Friday when five Pakistani terrorists were killed in a landmine explosion near the LoC in the Battal sector of Poonch district. The explosion occurred as the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with one of them accidentally stepping on a landmine.

Infiltration Routes Remain Open

Due to minimal snowfall in the mountains this winter, all infiltration routes used by terrorists remain open. This has led the army and security forces to maintain high levels of vigilance along the border and in the surrounding areas. In response to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting earlier this week, emphasizing zero infiltration and zero tolerance for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.