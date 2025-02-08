Naga Chaitanya Shares How He Got the Dialect Right for ‘Thandel’

Mumbai: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who has been receiving a lot of positive feedback for his recently released film Thandel, opened up about how he approached his role and got the dialect just right for the film.

The movie follows the journey of Chaitanya’s character, who drifts into Pakistani waters while venturing out to sea and is arrested. Actor revealed how he prepared for his role.

Preparation for the Role

Chaitanya shared, “Once I went to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, I met the local community and observed them—their lifestyle, how they lived, and the challenges they faced. Listening to their stories really helped me immerse myself in their world, and we adapted all of this into a cinematic language.”

He continued, “The physical preparation involved growing my hair, my beard, and getting a tan that is characteristic of people who work in the ocean and are exposed to the salty air. The tan was an important aspect we had to work on.”

Also Read: Anupam Kher Celebrates 36 Years of ‘Daddy’, Remembers First National Award

Mastering the Srikakulam Slang

He also talked about the challenge of mastering the dialect, saying, “The Srikakulam slang and dialect that we chose for Thandel took a lot of time. I had some coaching and tuition to get it right, and during dubbing, I had to sit in extensively to make sure the sound was perfect. The dialect was definitely one of the most time-consuming aspects of preparation.”

Physical and Technical Training

In addition to the dialect, Chaitanya worked on his body language, dance, and fight sequences, which involved several workshops. “We spent a lot of time on those aspects too, to make sure the portrayal felt authentic.”

Earlier, the actor had also expressed his thoughts on the growing global dominance of Indian cinema and how it has gained a wider audience across the world.

Indian Cinema’s Growing Global Influence

“I’m very happy that the language barrier has blurred, and our content is reaching a global audience. As an actor, director, or technician, we all want our efforts to be seen, and the world is increasingly curious about Indian culture and stories,” he shared.

He added, “With all the collaboration happening in the industry, there’s a new wave of content that’s bound to emerge.”