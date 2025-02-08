Anupam Kher Celebrates 36 Years of ‘Daddy’, Remembers First National Award

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu’s 1989 drama, Daddy, has marked its 36th anniversary, and veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to reflect on the milestone with a nostalgic post.

Sharing a poster from Daddy, Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram, “Today completes 36 years of one of my most iconic films #Daddy. It was #PoojaBhatt’s debut film. And I got my first #NationalAward for playing an alcoholic father who redeems himself for his daughter! Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for your love and brilliance! And my friend and gazal maestro @talatazizofficial made this song timeless! Jai Ho!”

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Daddy marked the acting debut of Bhatt’s eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt. The cast also featured Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Avtar Gill, Suhas Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Pramod Moutho, Satish Kaushik, and Akash Khurana in pivotal roles.

Inspired by Mahesh Bhatt’s own story, Daddy tells the tale of a young woman raised by her grandparents who, upon discovering her alcoholic father, embarks on a journey to know him. As her father tries to overcome his addiction and unite with his daughter, the story becomes a heartfelt exploration of redemption.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Daddy was released on 8th February 1989.

In other news, Anupam Kher recently attended a meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor expressed his gratitude for being part of the prestigious board and wrote on social media, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in a few years!”