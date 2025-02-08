Sporting Club Bengaluru Edge Past Delhi FC in I-League 2024-25

Mahilpur: Sporting Club Bengaluru kept their hopes alive in the I-League 2024-25 with a narrow 1-0 win over Delhi FC at the Ali Hasan Stadium on Saturday.

In a battle between two bottom teams on the points table, striker Saiyyad Umair’s goal in the 49th minute made all the difference, securing the three points for the Bengaluru side despite being reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute.

Setback for Sporting Club Bengaluru

Sporting Club Bengaluru played without their Portuguese skipper, Carlos Lomba, who was shown a red card in the 26th minute after receiving two yellow cards. Despite the setback, Sporting Club displayed resilience and held on to their narrow lead.

Also Read: Delhi Royals Secure First Win in Legend 90 League with Dominant 41-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Kings

This victory was crucial for Bengaluru as they took their tally to 12 points from 13 matches, placing them 10th in the points table, just above Aizawl FC (10 points) and Delhi FC (9 points). This win marked their first away victory of the competition.

For more details: https://x.com/MunsifNews24x7

The Crucial Moment and Bengaluru’s Resilience

The match took a sour turn for Bengaluru when Lomba was sent off, but they remained determined. The breakthrough came just four minutes into the second half when Saiyyad Umair scored with a low left-footer through a crowd of legs after a poor clearance from Delhi FC’s defense. The ball found its way past goalkeeper Lalmuansanga, giving Bengaluru the lead.

Delhi FC’s Struggles to Capitalize on Chances

Delhi FC, despite showing urgency in midfield, failed to convert their chances. The second half saw them press for an equalizer, but Bengaluru’s goalkeeper Yuva Kuriyama was in top form, making crucial saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Delhi FC’s inability to capitalize on opportunities, coupled with Bengaluru’s resolute defense, allowed the visitors to hold on to their slim advantage. While Delhi FC controlled possession, it was Sporting Club Bengaluru’s counter-attacks that proved effective in this tightly contested match.