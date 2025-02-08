Delhi Royals Secure First Win in Legend 90 League with Dominant 41-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Kings

Raipur: Delhi Royals secured their first victory of the Legend 90 League with a commanding 41-run win over Rajasthan Kings in Match 4 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi Royals Set a Challenging Total of 195/3

Opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Kings’ captain Ankit Rajpoot saw his decision backfire as Delhi Royals came out all guns blazing. Shikhar Dhawan provided a fiery start, hitting three consecutive fours in the first over against Rajpoot. Along with Lendl Simmons, Dhawan formed a solid 60-run partnership before being dismissed by Sudeep Tyagi.

Simmons, playing his first match of the season, continued to shine, contributing with an explosive 87 off just 39 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. He forged an 82-run stand with Angelo Perera, who finished the innings unbeaten on 54 off 24 balls, including six fours and three sixes. With this strong finish, Delhi Royals posted a formidable total of 195/3 in 15 overs.

Rajasthan Kings Struggle in Chase Despite Individual Efforts

In their pursuit of 196, Rajasthan Kings were quickly in trouble, losing opener Phil Mustard for a duck in the first over, bowled by Parvinder Awana, who delivered a wicket-maiden. Despite a fightback from Gaurav Tomar (34 off 18) and Rajesh Bishnoi (31 off 12), Rajasthan struggled to gain momentum.

Bipul Sharma was the standout performer with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs, reducing Rajasthan to 78/4. Rajat Singh, who had been in fine form in their previous match, tried to keep the chase alive with a valiant knock of 48* off 32 balls. However, the target proved too steep for the Kings, and they ultimately fell short, finishing at 154/4.

Bipul Sharma and Awana Seal the Victory for Delhi Royals

Bipul Sharma’s match-winning figures of 3-18, combined with Awana’s economical spell of 1-15, which included a crucial maiden over, sealed the victory for Delhi Royals, helping them defend their daunting total with ease.