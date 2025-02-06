Tamil Nadu School Board Exams: Minister to meet Chief Education Officers for Final Preparations

Chennai, February 6, 2025: With the Tamil Nadu state board examinations just a month away, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is set to convene a crucial meeting with Chief Education Officers (CEOs) from all districts on February 13.

The primary agenda will be to finalize exam preparations, ensure seamless execution, and discuss new initiatives for improving government schools.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Schedule 2025

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming state board exams:

Class 12: March 3 to March 25, 2025

March 3 to March 25, 2025 Class 11: March 5 to March 27, 2025

March 5 to March 27, 2025 Class 10: March 28 to April 15, 2025

Following the completion of exams, results are expected to be declared as follows:

Class 12 Results: April 9, 2025

April 9, 2025 Class 10 and 11 Results: April 19, 2025

Enhanced Monitoring & Security Measures for Exams

To ensure the fair and smooth conduct of the board exams, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior officials, including directors and joint directors, as monitoring officers in each district. These officials will oversee examination procedures, ensure adherence to guidelines, and prevent malpractices.

Promoting CSR Support for Government Schools

Beyond board exam preparations, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is emphasizing the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in improving government schools. Businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual donors are being urged to contribute to school development through CSR initiatives.

To streamline this process, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced the ‘Namma School’ Portal, an innovative platform that enables donors to track how their funds are being utilized in real-time. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in school funding.

As part of this initiative:

Scholarships have been distributed to 797 girl students for the upcoming academic year.

have been distributed to 797 girl students for the upcoming academic year. Corporate-funded scholarships have been awarded to 3,511 students for the 2024-25 academic year.

Major Corporate Contributions & Transparency Measures

The push for CSR engagement follows a landmark conclave held in Trichy in January, where 31 companies collectively pledged ₹141 crore towards government school improvements. However, some potential donors remain hesitant due to concerns about fund utilization and transparency.

To address these concerns, the government has introduced live-streaming school updates on the Namma School Portal. Each school will have a dedicated page linked to YouTube, where donors can view ongoing school activities and infrastructure projects.

Additionally, donors will have access to a real-time dashboard to track the progress of initiatives they have funded. For example, if a company donates towards building new classrooms, they can monitor the construction progress directly through the portal.

Alumni Engagement: Strengthening Community Ties

Recognizing the vital role of alumni in school development, the government has launched ‘Palli Chaalaram’, a dedicated web page under the Namma School – Namma Ooru Palli initiative. This platform aims to:

Connect alumni with their former schools

Provide updates on school development projects

Maintain records of past teachers and alumni networks

By actively engaging alumni, the state hopes to build a strong support system that enhances education quality and fosters long-term community involvement.

Tamil Nadu’s Vision for School Education

With these robust initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government is reinforcing its commitment to improving school infrastructure, ensuring transparency in funding, and enhancing the overall quality of education in government schools.

As the state board exams approach, the education department is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to conduct fair and secure examinations while simultaneously working towards long-term educational reforms.

The upcoming February 13 meeting will play a crucial role in finalizing these strategies and ensuring Tamil Nadu students receive the best possible academic support.