Hyderabad Schools Changed Class 10 Pre-Final Exam Timings for Ramzan; Check Revised Timetable

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has revised the timings for the upcoming Class X pre-final exams in light of the ongoing Ramzan month. The exams, initially scheduled to be held from 1.15 pm to 4.15 pm, will now be conducted from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm. The new timings will be effective for the exams from March 6 to 15, 2025.

Timetable Adjustments and Mid-Day Meal Plans

To accommodate the fasting schedules of students during Ramzan, the department has decided to shift the exam timings to earlier in the day. Schools under the government and local bodies have been instructed to serve the mid-day meal before the revised start time of 12.15 pm.

The revised timetable for the exams is as follows:

March 6: First Language Exam

March 7: Second Language Exam

March 10: Third Language Exam

March 11: Mathematics Exam

March 12: Physics Science Exam

March 13: Biological Science Exam

March 15: Social Studies Exam

Action Required from Education Authorities

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the exams, the department has directed regional joint directors of school education and district education officers (DEOs) to take necessary action. This includes coordinating with schools to ensure proper scheduling and provision of meals as per the revised timings.

The decision comes as part of the department’s efforts to provide a comfortable environment for students during the holy month of Ramzan while ensuring the timely completion of exams.