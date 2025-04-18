Tarnaka Junction Finally Reopens: Hyderabad Traffic Gets Major Relief

Hyderabad: In a long-awaited move, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have decided to reopen the Tarnaka Junction (Chowrasta), which has remained closed since July 2015, on an experimental basis from Friday, April 19 to May 2, 2025.

This decision comes after numerous appeals from commuters and a detailed study conducted by the traffic department to assess current road conditions and traffic flow.

Tarnaka Junction Reopens After Nearly 10 Years

Previously a vital intersection for traffic moving between Osmania University (OU), Lalapet, Habsiguda, and Mettuguda, the Tarnaka Chowk was closed following the development of the Tarnaka flyover and the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The closure forced commuters to take long detours, creating inconvenience and congestion at alternate U-turn points.

According to City Traffic Chief Joel Davis, the reopening will be monitored closely, and a final decision will be taken based on the traffic behavior observed during the trial period.

Modified Traffic Flow Plans for Tarnaka Junction

As the junction reopens, traffic movement patterns will differ significantly from the past. Traffic police have issued revised movement guidelines:

Permitted Movements

From Osmania University to Lalapet : Vehicles can now go straight and turn right at the junction toward Habsiguda .

: Vehicles can now at the junction toward . From Lalapet to OU: Vehicles can go straight and turn right to reach Mettuguda.

Restricted Movements

From Mettuguda to OU : No direct right turn at Tarnaka Junction. Vehicles must continue to the HMDA office , take a U-turn , then turn left at Vachicha Chowrasta to reach OU.

: No direct right turn at Tarnaka Junction. Vehicles must continue to the , take a , then turn to reach OU. From Habsiguda to Lalapet: Vehicles cannot turn right at the junction. Instead, they must turn left, proceed to Railway Degree College, take a U-turn, then return to the junction and turn left towards Lalapet.

Traffic History and Need for Reopening

Before the junction’s closure in 2015, a single traffic officer managed operations at the signal. However, with the Metro construction and increasing vehicular movement, the number of officers deployed rose to eight.

Many residents and daily commuters have repeatedly urged the traffic authorities to reopen the junction, arguing that traffic conditions have improved and that the closure has only increased congestion at U-turn points. Authorities observed this firsthand and decided to act.

What’s Next?

The junction will remain open on a trial basis until May 2, 2025. The traffic department will study vehicular flow and assess whether the changes reduce congestion and improve commute efficiency.

Chief Joel Davis emphasized that any permanent reopening will depend on how well the revised traffic plan works during the experimental phase.