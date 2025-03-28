Hyderabad: Task Force Inspection, Unhygienic Conditions Found at Milan Juice Centre in Gachibowli
"Task Force inspection at Milan Juice Centre, Gachibowli, uncovers unhygienic conditions, expired food items, and pest infestations. Authorities take action to ensure food safety."
Hyderabad: A surprise inspection by the Task Force Team in the Gachibowli area exposed severe hygiene violations at Milan Juice Centre, located near DLF Gate No. 2.
The inspection revealed multiple lapses in food safety standards, raising serious concerns about public health and food hygiene at the establishment.
Table of Contents
Key Findings from the Inspection
During the inspection, the Task Force team observed several unhygienic conditions and food safety violations at Milan Juice Centre. The following were the major infractions:
1. Poor Storage and Handling of Food Items
- Uncovered and unlabeled food articles were found stored in the refrigerator, increasing the risk of contamination.
- Spoiled fruits including apples, black grapes, mangoes, and peeled pomegranates were found and immediately discarded.
- Infestation issues: Food articles like chutney were found to be infested with cockroaches and had to be discarded.
- Expired food products were found on the premises, including:
- Banana Crush (Expired on 21.02.2025)
- Strawberry Flavour Syrup (Expired on 17.03.2025)
- Passion Fruit Syrup (Expired on 31.01.2025) These expired items were immediately discarded.
2. Unhygienic Environment in the Kitchen Area
- Refrigerators were found in extremely unhygienic conditions, posing a significant risk of food contamination.
- Food waste was found littered on the floor, attracting pests and bacteria.
- Dustbins were left open, which could further contribute to the spread of contamination.
3. Pest Infestation
- House flies and live cockroach infestations were observed in multiple areas of the juice center, particularly near food storage and preparation areas.
4. Non-Adherence to Hygiene Standards by Staff
- Food handlers were not wearing essential protective gear, including gloves and aprons, violating hygiene protocols.
- No records were available for employee health check-ups, raising concerns about the health conditions of workers handling food.
5. Lack of Compliance with Food Safety Regulations
- Water Analysis Report was unavailable, making it unclear whether the water used for juice preparation met safety standards.
- Pest Control Records were missing, indicating a possible lack of pest control measures.
- Employee health records were not maintained, violating mandatory food safety regulations.
Immediate Actions Taken
In light of these serious violations, the authorities took the following actions:
- Discarded all expired food items and contaminated food articles found during the inspection.
- Issued strict warnings to the management to immediately address hygiene and safety concerns.
- Recommended further investigation and possible penalties for non-compliance with food safety standards.
Impact on Public Health and Consumer Safety
The findings at Milan Juice Centre highlight the serious risks associated with unhygienic food handling practices. Contaminated food, pest infestations, and poor sanitation can lead to foodborne illnesses, including food poisoning, bacterial infections, and other health hazards. Consumers are advised to be cautious and report any visible hygiene violations at food establishments.
- Also Read | Hyderabad: Spoiled Fruits, No Headgear, Live Rodents: Food Safety Nightmare at Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre in Gachibowli
Future Measures and Food Safety Regulations
Authorities have emphasized the need for stricter monitoring of food businesses to ensure public safety. The following measures are being considered:
- Regular inspections of food establishments in Gachibowli and other high-footfall areas.
- Mandatory hygiene training for food handlers to ensure compliance with safety standards.
- Stronger penalties and potential shutdowns for repeat offenders violating food safety norms.
- Encouraging digital reporting systems for consumers to report unhygienic practices at eateries.
This article is published by Munsif News 24×7. Reproduction without permission is prohibited.