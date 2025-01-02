TDP Provides Insurance Coverage to One Crore Party Members

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it is providing insurance coverage to its one crore party workers, marking a historic milestone.

On Thursday, TDP’s National General Secretary and Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with insurance companies to offer protection to party activists.

Also Read: Former Andhra Minister’s Wife Questioned in Missing PDS Rice Case

TDP’s Historic Insurance Initiative

The MoUs were signed with representatives from United India Insurance and Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services. This initiative makes TDP the only political party in India to provide insurance security to one crore activists, highlighting its commitment to worker welfare.

Details of the Insurance Coverage

Under the agreement, TDP has paid Rs 42 crore as the first premium for one year of insurance coverage, effective from January 1, 2025. The party plans to allocate a similar amount next year as well. Every TDP activist is entitled to Rs 5 lakh in accidental insurance coverage, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Nara Lokesh’s Efforts for Worker Welfare

TDP emphasized that Nara Lokesh has been instrumental in introducing revolutionary welfare measures for party workers since taking charge. The party has invested a total of Rs 138 crore for the welfare of its cadre and established a separate legal wing to handle court cases filed against TDP activists during the YSRCP regime.

Additional Support for Party Cadre

In addition to insurance coverage, TDP has set up a dedicated cell at its central office to provide immediate support to party workers in case of accidents. The NTR Trust has also established residential schools in Hyderabad and Challapalli, Krishna district, offering free education to the children of deceased party activists.

The TDP leadership highlighted that party workers in both Telugu States are expressing immense satisfaction with Lokesh’s efforts to treat them like family.

With these measures, TDP has reinforced its commitment to the welfare and safety of its dedicated workers.