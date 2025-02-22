Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ Release Date Announced: Action Thriller

Chennai: Mirai, the eagerly awaited action thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is set to release worldwide on August 1, 2025. The film stars Teja Sajja, widely recognized for his role in the pan-India blockbuster Hanuman. Originally slated for release on April 18, 2025, the film’s release has now been rescheduled, generating even more anticipation among fans.

Exciting Action and Mythical Storytelling in ‘Mirai’

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Mirai is set to offer an extraordinary mix of high-octane action, mythical storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals. The film explores the thrilling journey of a fearless warrior entrusted with the crucial task of protecting nine sacred scriptures.

Since the release of its first teaser, audience excitement has been steadily rising. Teja Sajja’s fierce warrior avatar, along with the introduction of Manchu Manoj‘s intriguing character wielding the mystical Black Sword, has captured the imagination of viewers and has added to the buzz surrounding the film.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils ‘Odela 2’ Teaser at Maha Kumbh Mela

Manchu Manoj’s Powerful Role in ‘Mirai’

Manchu Manoj, commenting on his return to the film industry, shared his enthusiasm about playing a powerful role in Mirai. “Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody,” he said. His character is expected to bring a unique dimension to the film, adding depth to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of ‘Mirai’

In addition to Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, the film also stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead, opposite Sajja. The screenplay has been written by Karthik Ghattamaneni, with Manibabu Karanam penning the dialogues.

The film features Gowra Hari‘s music composition, which promises to elevate the action-packed sequences and emotional moments. Sri Nagendra Tangala has taken charge of the art direction, ensuring that every visual in the film captivates the audience.

The film also has Vivek Kuchibhotla as co-producer, Krithi Prasad as the creative producer, and Sujith Kumar Kolli as the executive producer.

‘Mirai’ – A Visual Spectacle

With breathtaking action sequences and a spectacular retelling of historical elements, Mirai is expected to be a visual spectacle. Its mythological and action-packed storyline is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, further increasing anticipation as the release date draws nearer.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Mirai, with its worldwide theatrical release now confirmed for August 1, 2025.

Key Details of the Film: