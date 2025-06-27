Telangana ACB Arrests Two Officials in Adilabad Over ₹15,000 Bribery Case

Hyderabad: In a significant anti-corruption crackdown, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officials from the Adilabad Municipality on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Bribe Taken for Releasing Contractor’s Payment

The accused have been identified as Battala Raj Kumar, serving as an Accounts Officer, and Kondra Ravi Kumar, employed as a Computer Operator in the Adilabad Municipality. The ACB stated that both officials were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a local contractor.

The contractor had carried out civil works related to CC road drains and high mast lighting for the municipality over the past two years. However, despite the completion of the projects, a payment of ₹60 lakhs was still pending. The officials allegedly demanded ₹15,000 as a bribe for releasing a signed cheque of ₹3.8 lakhs, which was a partial payment from the pending dues.

ACB Encourages Citizens to Report Corruption

The Telangana ACB has reiterated its dedication to eliminating corruption in government departments. “We are determined to bring corrupt officials to justice and ensure public funds are used transparently,” an ACB spokesperson said.

The agency urged citizens to come forward and report any instances of bribery or corrupt practices by public servants. Complaints can be registered via the ACB’s toll-free helpline number 1064 or through WhatsApp at 9440446106.

Investigation and Legal Action Underway

ACB officials have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover any additional links or individuals involved in the bribery network. The arrested officials are likely to face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which carries severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Residents and local activists have welcomed the swift action by the ACB, highlighting that corruption has long been an obstacle to the timely completion of public infrastructure projects in Adilabad and surrounding regions.

The arrests are being viewed as a warning to other government employees engaging in corrupt practices. The ACB has assured that similar vigilance and surprise checks will continue across Telangana to ensure transparency and accountability in government operations.