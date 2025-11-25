Telangana Announces Gram Panchayat Election Schedule — Polling in Three Phases from December 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for Gram Panchayat elections. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini revealed that the polling will be conducted in three phases on December 11, 14, and 17, while the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from Tuesday evening.

According to the Election Commissioner, there will be a two to three-day gap between each polling phase. This election will cover 12,728 Sarpanch seats and 1,12,242 Ward Member seats across the state.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 4,200 Sarpanch and 37,440 Ward Member positions. The nomination process for Phase 1 begins on November 27. Polling will be conducted from 7 AM to 1 PM, followed by counting of votes from 2 PM onwards.

Rani Kumudini informed that Telangana has 1.66 crore rural voters participating in the upcoming elections. Earlier, the election schedule announced on September 29 was put on hold due to a court stay order on October 9. As per the revised plan, nominations for the second phase will begin on November 30, while third phase nominations will start on December 3.

The State Election Commission has appealed to officials and the public to ensure a peaceful, fair, and transparent election process.