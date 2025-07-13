Telangana: Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Hyderabad: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Department in Kalva Srirampur, Peddapalli district, while accepting a bribe.

Engineer Demands Bribe to Clear Road Work Bill

According to ACB officials, the Assistant Engineer allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a contractor, J. Jagadish, in exchange for clearing bills related to CC (cement concrete) road works. After negotiations, the demand was settled at ₹90,000.

Also Read: Hyderabad 42 Arrested in Police Raid on Illegal Carrom Gambling Club

Caught in the Act by ACB Officials

The ACB laid a trap based on the contractor’s complaint. When the engineer was in the process of accepting the ₹90,000 bribe, ACB officers conducted a swift raid and caught him red-handed.

Legal Action Underway

The accused was taken into custody, and the tainted money was seized as evidence. Further investigation is underway, and the engineer will be produced in court. ACB has reiterated its commitment to cracking down on corruption in government departments across Telangana.