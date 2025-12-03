Telangana Begins Aggressive Implementation of New Vehicle Scrap Policy; Health Department Leads with Major Fleet Cleanup

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has begun strict implementation of its newly introduced Vehicle Scrap Policy, aimed at phasing out old, non-functional, and overused vehicles across the state. The policy targets vehicles that are more than 15 years old or have run over 600,000 kilometers, with the goal of improving road safety, reducing pollution, and promoting environmentally responsible transport practices.

In a significant development, the Health and Medical Services Department has become the first government department in Telangana to fully comply with the new policy. Taking a proactive approach, the department has started scrapping its outdated fleet, including 108 old ambulances that had exceeded operational limits. Officials say this move demonstrates a strong commitment to efficiency and public safety, setting a benchmark for other departments to follow.

The state has already completed the first phase of its online scrap auction, successfully selling 76 vehicles and generating ₹4.5 million, which has been deposited into the state treasury. Currently, over 220 vehicles are parked at the SR Nagar yard awaiting processing, while scrap files for 165 vehicles have been completed. The government is also awaiting approval to auction an additional 125 vehicles.

The policy also encourages private vehicle owners to voluntarily surrender vehicles older than 15 years. To promote participation, the government has announced road tax rebates and various incentives for those who choose to scrap their old vehicles through authorized centers.

With the Health Department already demonstrating effective execution of the policy, the Telangana government aims to expand the initiative across all state departments. Officials believe the policy will play a crucial role in removing outdated vehicles from the roads, enhancing fleet safety, reducing emissions, and generating additional revenue through streamlined auction processes.