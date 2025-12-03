Social Media

Claim of 100% Traffic Challan Discount on December 13 Is Fake: Authorities Warn Against Viral Misinfo

The viral claim about a 100% traffic challan waiver on December 13 is fake. Always verify information from official police handles and government websites before sharing.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir3 December 2025 - 18:31
Claim of 100% Traffic Challan Discount on December 13 Is Fake: Authorities Warn Against Viral Misinfo
Claim of 100% Traffic Challan Discount on December 13 Is Fake: Authorities Warn Against Viral Misinfo

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A misleading claim about the National Lok Adalat is rapidly spreading across social media, with viral posts suggesting that traffic fines will be waived by 50% to 100% on December 13. Authorities have confirmed that this information is completely false.

Traffic Police departments across the country have clarified that no official notification has been issued regarding any nationwide discount on traffic challans on December 13. They have urged the public not to trust or share such unverified posts.

In reality, National Lok Adalats are held on different dates in different states, and they typically address old and minor traffic challans. Some states may indeed offer up to 50% relief, but this is not applicable nationwide, and certainly not tied to December 13.

Also Read: Massive Fee Hike in Telangana Private Schools Triggers Outrage; Parents Demand Immediate Regulation

Common challan types usually settled in Lok Adalat include:

  • No helmet
  • No seatbelt
  • Signal jumping
  • Wrong parking
  • Mild overspeeding
  • Missing PUC
  • Old minor violations

However, the following serious offenses do not get any relief:

  • Drunk driving
  • Hit-and-run cases
  • Accidents involving injury or property damage

If your state is actually holding a Lok Adalat, citizens are advised to:

  • Check their challans on the Parivahan portal or local police websites
  • Save a copy of the challan
  • Book a token in advance if required
  • Carry the RC, driving license, ID proof, and challan to court on the scheduled day

Once the reduced fine is paid, the case is closed permanently.

Authorities have reaffirmed:
The viral claim about a 100% traffic challan waiver on December 13 is fake. Always verify information from official police handles and government websites before sharing.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir3 December 2025 - 18:31
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button