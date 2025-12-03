Claim of 100% Traffic Challan Discount on December 13 Is Fake: Authorities Warn Against Viral Misinfo

Hyderabad: A misleading claim about the National Lok Adalat is rapidly spreading across social media, with viral posts suggesting that traffic fines will be waived by 50% to 100% on December 13. Authorities have confirmed that this information is completely false.

Traffic Police departments across the country have clarified that no official notification has been issued regarding any nationwide discount on traffic challans on December 13. They have urged the public not to trust or share such unverified posts.

In reality, National Lok Adalats are held on different dates in different states, and they typically address old and minor traffic challans. Some states may indeed offer up to 50% relief, but this is not applicable nationwide, and certainly not tied to December 13.

Also Read: Massive Fee Hike in Telangana Private Schools Triggers Outrage; Parents Demand Immediate Regulation

Common challan types usually settled in Lok Adalat include:

No helmet

No seatbelt

Signal jumping

Wrong parking

Mild overspeeding

Missing PUC

Old minor violations

However, the following serious offenses do not get any relief:

Drunk driving

Hit-and-run cases

Accidents involving injury or property damage

If your state is actually holding a Lok Adalat, citizens are advised to:

Check their challans on the Parivahan portal or local police websites

or local police websites Save a copy of the challan

Book a token in advance if required

Carry the RC, driving license, ID proof, and challan to court on the scheduled day

Once the reduced fine is paid, the case is closed permanently.

Authorities have reaffirmed:

The viral claim about a 100% traffic challan waiver on December 13 is fake. Always verify information from official police handles and government websites before sharing.