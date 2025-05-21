Telangana Begins Issuing New Ration Cards: Here’s How to Check Your Application Status

The Telangana state government has started issuing new ration cards, with several applicants already receiving them. For others, names are being added to existing cards, while some names are being removed during verification.

Many citizens had applied for new ration cards during the Praja Palana program, which was conducted offline. However, tracking the application status has become a major concern for those applicants.

Application Status Easy for MeeSeva Users, Not for Offline Applicants

While applicants who submitted their ration card requests via MeeSeva receive an application number and can check their status online, those who applied through Praja Palana do not have this facility. This lack of transparency is causing confusion and anxiety among many rural and urban applicants.

How to Check Ration Card Status for Praja Palana Applicants

Authorities have clarified that eligible applicants need not worry, as all valid applications will be approved. Those who applied during the Praja Palana drive can check their application status by contacting their local Panchayat Secretary. If further clarification is needed, applicants are advised to approach their Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) to know the status of their application.

Ongoing Verification Process Across Districts

The applications received during Praja Palana are currently being digitized and verified. In many districts, the process is progressing rapidly. Panchayat Secretaries are handling the village-level digital entry, while revenue officials conduct field-level surveys to confirm applicant eligibility. Once verified, applications are forwarded to the Mandal level (Tehsildar) for approval.

Final Approval by District Authorities

After Mandal-level approval, the application moves to the District Civil Supplies Officer’s login, followed by final approval from the District Collector. Upon approval, the new ration card is officially issued, and rice allocation begins from the next month through ration shops.

How to Check Your New Ration Card Online

For those who have received new ration cards or whose names have been added to existing cards, the details can be checked online: