Telangana BJP to Elect New President on July 1; Kishan Reddy Calls for Unanimity

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is set to elect its new state president on July 1, with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy urging that the election be unanimous to reflect the party’s unity and collective strength. The official notification for the election was issued on Sunday.

Senior BJP Leaders to Oversee Nomination Process

The nomination process will begin on Monday, July 1, in the presence of key BJP leaders including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who has been appointed in-charge of the state BJP president election.

Kishan Reddy expressed confidence in a smooth transition of leadership, adding that the new president should emerge through consensus.

Kishan Reddy Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Metro Project Remarks

During a media interaction, Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of speaking without understanding the facts. This was in response to Revanth’s claim that the Centre had delayed approvals for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion.

“The Modi-led government works for the people of Telangana, not for the Congress or its leadership,” said Kishan Reddy.

Centre Still Reviewing Metro Expansion DPR

Clarifying the situation, Kishan Reddy stated that the Telangana government submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro expansion only last week, despite delaying it for over a year while making repeated public claims.

He confirmed that the Centre is now examining the report and will take an appropriate decision in due time.