Telangana Board Announces SSC Exam Timetable for 2026; Full Schedule, Hall Ticket Updates, and How to Download
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the SSC Exam Timetable for March 2026. Class 10 exams will be conducted from March to April. Check complete subject-wise dates, hall ticket details, timings, and how to download the TS SSC Time Table 2026 PDF.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has officially announced the TS SSC Timetable 2026 for Class 10 students across the state. As per the new schedule, the SSC Public Examinations 2026 will be held from March 14, 2026, to April 16, 2026.
Lakhs of students in Telangana appear for the Class 10 Board Exams every year, making it one of the most important academic milestones. The SSC exam determines eligibility for Intermediate, Polytechnic, Vocational Courses, ITI, and other higher education streams. Having access to the correct timetable is essential for planning and structured preparation.
Students can download the TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
Gap Between Exams Expected to Reduce Pressure on Students
Officials from the School Education Department shared that the Class 10 exams are scheduled with one or two days’ gap between subjects this year. This is to reduce student stress, especially after concerns raised last year when some exams were conducted on consecutive days with no gap in between.
The department has reportedly prepared multiple timetable formats before finalizing the dates. Officials also noted that the CBSE pattern, which provides sufficient breaks between exams, inspired the revised structure.
TS SSC Time Table 2026 – Full Exam Schedule
Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|State
|Telangana
|Board
|BSE Telangana
|Class
|SSC / 10th Class
|Academic Year
|2025–26
|Exam Dates
|March 14 – April 16, 2026
|Mode
|Offline (Pen & Paper)
|Exam Timings
|9:30 AM – 12:45 PM
|Official Website
|bse.telangana.gov.in
Subject-Wise TS SSC Exam Dates 2026
|Date
|Day
|Subject / Paper
|Notes
|14 March 2026
|Saturday
|First Language Paper I (Telugu/Urdu/Kannada/Others)
|Core language
|14 March 2026
|Saturday
|First Language Paper II
|Sectional answers
|18 March 2026
|Wednesday
|Second Language (Hindi/Arabic/Others)
|As applicable
|23 March 2026
|Monday
|Third Language (English)
|Reading & Grammar
|28 March 2026
|Saturday
|Mathematics
|Objective + Theory
|02 April 2026
|Thursday
|Physical Science (Science Part I)
|9:30–11:00 AM
|07 April 2026
|Tuesday
|Biological Science (Science Part II)
|9:30–11:00 AM
|13 April 2026
|Saturday
|Social Studies
|All mediums
|15 April 2026
|Wednesday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit/Arabic)
|Codes 23 & 25
|16 April 2026
|Thursday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit/Arabic)
|Codes 24 & 26
How to Download TS SSC Timetable 2026
Follow these easy steps:
To download the TS SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website, students must visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official portal of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. On the homepage, scroll down to the “Quick Links” or “Latest Notifications” section, where the board publishes all exam-related updates. Look for the link titled “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 – Time Table” or “TS SSC Time Table 2026 PDF”. Clicking this link will automatically open the timetable in PDF format. Students can then download the file and save it on their device or take a printout for easy reference during exam preparation.
Students can also download the timetable from
TS SSC Exam Timings 2026
- All exams will be held in one session:
9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
- Reporting time: Before 9:00 AM
- Reading time: 15 minutes
TS SSC Hall Tickets 2026 – Release Date
Hall tickets are expected to be released 10–15 days before the first exam. Students can download them from:
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- School login portals
- and from Manabadi also
Students must check details like:
- Name
- Roll number
- Subject codes
- Exam center
- Photograph & signature
Exam Day Instructions for Students
- Carry Hall Ticket and School ID
- Reach the exam center early
- No mobile phones or electronic devices allowed
- Read the question paper carefully
- Use only blue or black ink
- Maintain silence and discipline in the exam hall
The release of the Telangana SSC Exam Timetable for March 2026 gives students sufficient time to plan their preparation effectively. With the introduction of gaps between major subjects, the Telangana government aims to reduce exam pressure and support better performance.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update students with hall ticket announcements, guidelines, and result dates.