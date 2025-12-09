Telangana Board Announces SSC Exam Timetable for 2026; Full Schedule, Hall Ticket Updates, and How to Download

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has officially announced the TS SSC Timetable 2026 for Class 10 students across the state. As per the new schedule, the SSC Public Examinations 2026 will be held from March 14, 2026, to April 16, 2026.

Lakhs of students in Telangana appear for the Class 10 Board Exams every year, making it one of the most important academic milestones. The SSC exam determines eligibility for Intermediate, Polytechnic, Vocational Courses, ITI, and other higher education streams. Having access to the correct timetable is essential for planning and structured preparation.

Students can download the TS SSC Timetable 2026 PDF from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Gap Between Exams Expected to Reduce Pressure on Students

Officials from the School Education Department shared that the Class 10 exams are scheduled with one or two days’ gap between subjects this year. This is to reduce student stress, especially after concerns raised last year when some exams were conducted on consecutive days with no gap in between.

The department has reportedly prepared multiple timetable formats before finalizing the dates. Officials also noted that the CBSE pattern, which provides sufficient breaks between exams, inspired the revised structure.

TS SSC Time Table 2026 – Full Exam Schedule

Key Highlights

Feature Details State Telangana Board BSE Telangana Class SSC / 10th Class Academic Year 2025–26 Exam Dates March 14 – April 16, 2026 Mode Offline (Pen & Paper) Exam Timings 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM Official Website bse.telangana.gov.in

Date Day Subject / Paper Notes 14 March 2026 Saturday First Language Paper I (Telugu/Urdu/Kannada/Others) Core language 14 March 2026 Saturday First Language Paper II Sectional answers 18 March 2026 Wednesday Second Language (Hindi/Arabic/Others) As applicable 23 March 2026 Monday Third Language (English) Reading & Grammar 28 March 2026 Saturday Mathematics Objective + Theory 02 April 2026 Thursday Physical Science (Science Part I) 9:30–11:00 AM 07 April 2026 Tuesday Biological Science (Science Part II) 9:30–11:00 AM 13 April 2026 Saturday Social Studies All mediums 15 April 2026 Wednesday OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit/Arabic) Codes 23 & 25 16 April 2026 Thursday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit/Arabic) Codes 24 & 26

How to Download TS SSC Timetable 2026

Follow these easy steps:

To download the TS SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website, students must visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official portal of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. On the homepage, scroll down to the “Quick Links” or “Latest Notifications” section, where the board publishes all exam-related updates. Look for the link titled “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 – Time Table” or “TS SSC Time Table 2026 PDF”. Clicking this link will automatically open the timetable in PDF format. Students can then download the file and save it on their device or take a printout for easy reference during exam preparation.

Students can also download the timetable from

TS SSC Exam Timings 2026

All exams will be held in one session :

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

: Reporting time: Before 9:00 AM

Reading time: 15 minutes

Hall tickets are expected to be released 10–15 days before the first exam. Students can download them from:

bse.telangana.gov.in

School login portals

and from Manabadi also

Students must check details like:

Name

Roll number

Subject codes

Exam center

Photograph & signature

Exam Day Instructions for Students

Carry Hall Ticket and School ID

and Reach the exam center early

No mobile phones or electronic devices allowed

Read the question paper carefully

Use only blue or black ink

Maintain silence and discipline in the exam hall

The release of the Telangana SSC Exam Timetable for March 2026 gives students sufficient time to plan their preparation effectively. With the introduction of gaps between major subjects, the Telangana government aims to reduce exam pressure and support better performance.

