Cold Wave Alert: Telangana Braces for Single-Digit Temperatures as Intense Chill Sets In

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for a sharp drop in temperatures as weather experts predict a prolonged cold wave spell across the state from November 11 to 19, with the peak chill expected between November 13 and 17.

According to forecasts, districts marked in pink on the meteorological maps are likely to record single-digit minimum temperatures, marking one of the coldest November periods in recent years. Meanwhile, blue-marked regions, including Hyderabad City, are expected to see early morning temperatures dip to 11–14°C.

Areas in southern and eastern Telangana, especially those bordering Andhra Pradesh, will experience a moderate chill, with minimum temperatures ranging between 14°C and 17°C.

Meteorologists noted that such an extended stretch of cold weather is unusual for November, as Telangana typically experiences brief cool spells during this time. However, this year, a combination of dry northerly winds and clear night skies is expected to intensify the cold, prolonging the chill across much of the state.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during early mornings and late nights, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with respiratory issues. Warm clothing, adequate heating, and avoiding early morning exposure are recommended.

Experts added that while Hyderabad and surrounding districts will enjoy pleasantly cool days, the sharp nighttime drop could make this one of the longest and most intense early winter spells the state has witnessed in recent years.