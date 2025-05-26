Telangana Breaks New Ground with Unprecedented ₹1 Crore Announcement – Details Inside”

Hyderabad: In a landmark move for employee welfare, the Telangana government has launched a ₹1 crore accident insurance scheme exclusively for employees of the electricity department. This pioneering scheme marks the first-of-its-kind initiative in India aimed at enhancing the safety net for frontline workers in the power sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Announces the Scheme

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu during an official event held at Praja Bhavan. As part of the launch, he handed over a ₹1 crore insurance cheque to the bereaved family of Jogun Naresh, a dedicated electricity worker from Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TG NPDCL) who tragically lost his life while on duty.

A Major Step Toward Employee Safety and Social Security

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy CM Bhatti emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its employees.

“This scheme is a token of respect and support for our electricity staff who risk their lives to keep our homes and industries running. We stand by them and their families,” he said.

Key Highlights of the Telangana Electricity Workers Insurance Scheme

Insurance Coverage : ₹1 crore accident insurance per employee

: ₹1 crore accident insurance per employee Beneficiaries : Employees of electricity departments under the Telangana government

: Employees of electricity departments under the Telangana government Objective: Strengthen worker welfare, provide financial security in case of fatal accidents

Telangana Sets a National Benchmark in Employee Welfare

With this move, Telangana becomes the first state in India to offer such a high-value accident insurance scheme for power sector workers. The initiative is being widely appreciated by trade unions, employee welfare associations, and citizens for its proactive approach to labor safety.