Sajid Nadiadwala marks 75 Glorious Years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a special tribute

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala celebrated a monumental milestone as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) marked 75 glorious years in Indian cinema. The occasion was commemorated with a heartfelt tribute and the unveiling of a brand-new logo.

A Message of Gratitude and Vision

Reflecting on the journey, Sajid Nadiadwala said,

“I am grateful for all the love the audiences, actors, and the industry have given to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment over the years. My team at NGE, many of whom have been with me for years, play a crucial role in this journey—and I’m proud to walk this path with them.”

He added,

“At Nadiadwala Grandson, we remain committed to creating quality cinema that entertains, inspires, and stays with you. This new chapter is not just about celebrating 75 years, but also about honouring the roots that shaped us and the stories we continue to tell.”

Looking Ahead: A Promising Slate of Films

As the studio steps into its next chapter, exciting projects are already in the pipeline, including:

Housefull 5

Baaghi 4

An untitled project featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

And many more currently under development

Three Generations of Cinematic Excellence

The journey of NGE began with Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, followed by his son Sulieman Nadiadwala, and is now helmed by third-generation torchbearer Sajid Nadiadwala. Each generation has brought a unique vision to the brand, contributing to its iconic status in the Indian film industry.

A Logo that Embodies Legacy and Vision

The newly unveiled 75-year commemorative logo, shared across social media platforms, symbolizes the studio’s intergenerational journey. The image of a grandfather lifting his grandson by the hands reflects NGE’s storytelling heritage. Set against a celestial backdrop, the logo is encircled by a golden halo, with “75 years” at the center — representing the studio’s enduring legacy and commitment to impactful cinema.

A Diverse Filmography Spanning Decades

Over the years, NGE has delivered a mix of blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, such as:

Judwaa

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Highway

Tamasha

Chhichhore (National Award Winner)

The studio also boasts the immensely popular Housefull franchise, with its fifth installment currently in production.